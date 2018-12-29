Breathtaking Astro shots by Alyn Wallace, a talented photographer, Youtuber, and adventurer based near the Brecon Beacons National Park in South Wales. Alyn focuses mainly on Astro, landscape, and time-lapse photography. “My passion for the night sky stems back as far as I can remember, with the sight of my first shooting star at age 7 being one of my most vivid memories”, he says. Alyn Wallace has over 23,100 followers on Instagram and counting.

I’m often found enjoying the incredible views atop the Welsh mountains and my photography aims to capture the landscape looking it’s most scenic and stunning. I’m fortunate to live in the country with the highest percentage area of its land protected against light pollution and I’ll jump on any opportunity to enjoy a night under the stars.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website