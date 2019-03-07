Magnificent Milky Way and Astrophotography by Dylan Knight

Absolutely stunning milky way photos by Dylan Knight, a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher, and educator from Australia. Dylan focuses mainly on landscape and astrophotography. “I mainly shoot landscapes and astrophotography; but also show a keen interest in portrait, wildlife, and product photography”, he says. Knight has over 15,500 followers on Instagram and counting.

Photography has led me to places I would never have experienced, and furthermore, people I wouldn’t have met. I am extremely passionate and grateful for the opportunity to travel, take photos, encourage, and inspire others to do the same. I hope you enjoy what you see and join me on my adventures.

