Stunning night landscapes by Sondre Eriksen, a gifted 23-year-old self-taught photographer, and biathlete currently based in Oslo, Norway. Sondre focuses mainly on nature and landscape photography. He shoots also a lot of astrophotography, animals, travel, and drone photography. Eriksen has over 117,000 followers on Instagram and counting. He uses a Nikon D610, Sigma 50mm f/1.4 Art, Sigma 24-105mm f/4 Art, DJI Phantom 4 and a GoPro Hero 4 Black.

I discovered the joy of photography back in 2013 when I bought my first DSLR camera with the money I got for Christmas. It was a Nikon D3200. The same year I created my very first Instagram account. I learned by reading books and watch tutorials on YouTube; I always read a lot of reviews of different lenses and camera bodies and dreamed of owning professional equipment. I was a biathlete back then, so it was just a hobby. In 2017 I retired as a biathlon and started working full time in an XXL Sport and Outdoor store. This is where the photography career changed for me; I started as an ambassador for XXL September 2017 and began producing content for their social media platforms. In January 2018 I got hired as a 50% photographer, and in May the full-time position was finally mine!

