Aditya Aryanto is a talented 20-year-old digital artist and Photoshop addict currently based in Jakarta, Indonesia. For his series titled “Minecraft In Real Life” Aditya tried to visualise some animals in different form, which called Anicube or Animal Cube. Aryanto took to Unsplash and Pixabay for some public domain images to play with and used Photoshop and Liquify to turn curves into straight lines.

First, I was afraid if it would be nicer than the original shape. I was really curious about the results, so I tried to find some funny animal pictures to be changed into Anicube. I found animal pictures from Unsplash and Pixabay. Once I collected, I started making these images in Photoshop. How to make a cube on animal body, I use the Liquify (Shift+Command+X). After it is formed and I think it is funnier than the original form, I uploaded to Instagram. I saw that many friends liked it, so I was challenged to make it more.

