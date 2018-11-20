Creative pastel pink shots by Antonio Calabrese a.k.a. Anton Kollo, a talented photographer, retoucher, and filmmaker currently based in Canberra, Australia. Anton is a master of tones and gradient colors. He shoots spectacular minimalist landscapes, nature, and urban photography. Kollo has over 10,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

I love telling stories with my pictures and I want people to feel something when they see my pictures.

