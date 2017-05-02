Andreas Lambrinos is a talented self-taught photographer and architect currently based in the Amsterdam Area, Netherlands. Andreas received his MA in Architecture from Delft University of Technology. He has designed and realised a diverse range of projects ranging from extensive masterplans to public buildings, monument renovations, bridges, private residences and interiors.

My architectural interests lie in investigating the position of the city in relation to nature, as well as temporality and timelessness in architecture.

More info: instagram