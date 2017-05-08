Alex Oelofse is a talented 23-year-old photographer and artist with a sense for abstractness, currently based in Cape Town, South Africa. Alex shoots meditative and surreal photography, he explores isolated fields, empty deserts and infinite horizons beneath blue skies. “I usually find most of my inspiration comes from being submersed in a new landscape, being out of my comfort zone or reading about something that I really connect with”, he explaines.

I love a minimalist look. I’m extremely drawn to stark landscapes and working with either doing an intervention within them or simply capturing it as is.

