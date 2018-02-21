Fine Art and Minimalist Landscape Photography by Joseph Romeo

Joseph Romeo is a highly renowned photographer who was born in Sacramento, California and currently lives and works in Northern Virginia. Joseph focuses on architectural, landscaping and fine art related subjects for over twenty years. He started photography in 1988 with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Brooks Institute. Romeo has received numerous awards for his work at the local, national, and international levels. His works maticulously to combine lighting, composition and detail to capture the vision and design intent of the architect.

I guess you could say that I have a pretty extensive technical background, which certainly helps when you’re a commercial photographer. Being a sound technician gives me the freedom to express myself photographically. I believe in the importance of technical excellence.

More info: website