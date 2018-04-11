Vibrant nightmare photos by Javier “Monty” Kaplan, talented photographer, artist and former filmmaker who was born in 1986 in Argentina and currently based between Miami and New York City. Photography became the answer to his frustrations from the film industry because it is so simple and immediate. “I actually used to be a filmmaker, which had been my dream ever since I was around seven years old”, he says. “My career in filmmaking never quite took off in the way I had hoped. After I shot my first feature film, which turned out to be a complete nightmare, I decided I was done with it. I was twenty-eight at the time and I moved to Miami, which is where my career as a photographer actually started.” Kaplan’s creative process always involves light. His photographs are characterized by a certain use of light, various colors and the dreamy atmosphere.

I’ve always been interested in the visual medium. You could say that photography was always there, dormant, but I actually used to be a filmmaker, which had been my dream ever since I was around seven years old.

Monty Kaplan has over 40,200 followers on Instagram and counting.

My photography is all about capturing a certain mood. Usually a pretty depressing and dark one, but being as I’m bipolar, and as a result, a pretty eclectic person, so too is my work. I often find myself taking the most upbeat, colorful pictures, followed by some very dour ones. My style is all over the board, but be it day or night, light (and lack thereof) is always my main concern. I just try to capture in a very minimalistic manner. I search for the things everyone else is not paying attention to.

More info: instagram / facebook / website