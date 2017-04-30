Mitchel Wu is an professional photographer and artist currently based in Los Angeles, California. Mitchel create stories and alternate universes through toy photography, capturing the illusion of motion, and emotion, where none exist. His photographs bridge the gap between sculpted pieces of painted plastic and the stories in one’s head.

Star Wars, Marvel, The Muppets, Disney, Planet of the Apes, Godzilla, Alien and more… all are fair game for creating amazing images and stories.



