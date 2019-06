Minjin Kang and Mijoo Kim is a creative duo of two photographers, and visual artists currently based in New York, USA. They specialize in reconstructing images through geometry and colors. Minjin and Mijoo rebuild individual urban environment based on their alternate personality with the help of constant negotiation of simple lines and hyper-real colors.

We explore the fine line between reality and fantasy using through the language of colors and subtly manipulated spaces which also empowers the viewers to travel those spaces with different entrances.