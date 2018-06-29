Spectacular travel landscapes by Fabian Huebner, talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and adventurer who was born and raised in the fairy tale region of Germany also known as Black Fores. Fabian currently based in Hamburg, he focuses on traveling and landscaping. Huebner has garnered more than 36.500 followers on Instagram for his creative adventure and cinematic landscape photography.

I could admire natures treasures for hours without getting bored but whenever an opportunity presents itself to get more in touch with her I take it and enjoy the way I get carried away beneath her surface.

More info: Instagram / Website