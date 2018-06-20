Mark Singerman is a multi-talented photographer, filmmaker, graphic designer and artist based in Los Angeles and works between New York and California. Mark focuses on portraiture and street style photography. He started photography in 2007, when he got his first DSLR camera. Singerman has already garnered more than 203,000 followers on Instagram for his vibrant color palette and expressive imagery.

I have come to love and be mystified by the deep impact that photography has had on my personal and professional life. It’s been something that has taken me to places across the country and allowed me to travel, it’s helped me meet people I never would have met otherwise, and it’s brought me to a deeper understanding of myself, the world, and my place in it. So, to anyone I have worked, am working, or will work with, I am truly thankful for your contribution to my career, and I am simply honored to work for and with you to create moments that last forever. I hope you enjoy seeing the world through my eyes.

More info: instagram / facebook / website