Silvan Widmer is a talented self-taught photographer, artist, adventurer and alpinist currently based in the eastside of Switzerland. “I was born and raised in the middle of the mountains. The valley is called Toggenburg and I know every single corner of Alpstein and Churfirsten”, he says. Silvan focuses on landscaping, he shoots amazing mountains, adventure, nature and aerial photography. Widmer uses Nikon D800 camera and DJI Phantom 4 Pro drone.

I love to hike in mountains near my hometown. I spend almost every single hour of my free time in the beautiful mountains trying to catch the best light for the perfect photo. You can count on me, that every picture has its own beauty because of I always try to find the perfect angle. That’s my way to go. When I’m not in the mountains, I’m working in my own advertising agency. The company is called Nordwand AG.

