Max Rive is a talented 30-year-old photographer, adventurer and climber from the Netherlands, who runs worldwide photo tours and shoots stunning mountains and landscapes. Max describes himself as an adventurer from Europe with a camera, he’s already got over 622,000 followers on instagram. Rive uses a Nikon D800 and 14-24 mm lens. Through his lens, the Dutch photographer takes viewers on adventures across stunning nature landscapes and mountaintops.

I wasn’t any different from a traveller with a camera. I wanted to capture my adventures in the mountains.

More info: instagram / website