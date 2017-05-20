Taylor Burk is an established landscape and adventure travel photographer currently based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Through my photography, I have been able to organically build up a following of over 400,000+ on my social platforms, which has made me a valuable asset for my clients while working on destination marketing campaigns as well as commercial work. From ad campaigns to magazine features, my work with reputable companies and tourism boards has taken me across the world to diverse locations such as Jordan, Vietnam, and Iceland. Taylor focuses on landscaping, he shoots beautiful nature, adventure and travel landscape photography.

