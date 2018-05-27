Tom Klocker is a professional 28-year-old photographer, snowboarder, climber, adventurer and artist based in the Zillertal valley in Tyrol, Austria and is surrounded by fascinating mountains and landscapes. Tom focuses on traveling, he shoots astonishing landscapes, mountainscapes, aerial and adventure photography. “I really like to take Photos when im traveling around the globe, so this is the reason why i started this to share some images i take”, he says. Klocker has over 172,000 followers on Instagram and counting.



More info: instagram / facebook / website