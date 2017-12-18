Fabio Zingg is a talented teenage photographer, traveler and alpinist from Busswil, eastern Switzerland. Fabio first became interested in photography only two years ago, when he was restless on a family vacation, the now 17-year-old from Switzerland, picked up a camera for the first time. Now Fabio explores and captures the Alps with a group of friends called @thealpinists. “I like to breath fresh mountain air”, he says.

The larger a mountain appears and the smaller the person is, the more it becomes clear how small we truly are.

More info: instagram