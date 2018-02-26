Breathtaking Adventure and Mountainscape Photography by Marco Grassi

Marco Grassi is a talented 25 years old self-taught photographer, retoucher and adventurer currently based in Cinque Terre, Italy. Thanks to his life-long passion for adventure, from the moment he got his first camera he has spent most of his time researching and photographing some of the most incredible places in the world. From the most remote and desolated lands to overpopulated metropolis, he’s traveled all around the world, capturing the power of nature and human-kind.“In my photos, I want to draw the viewer into the frame, make him dream about the incredible location and then tell him that the place is really like that,” says Marco. In fact, preferring to work in natural lighting and avoiding the use of Photoshop, his pictures and vision enhance the actual beauty of a place without alternating reality.

At the age of 23 I’ve completed a round-the-world trip and today, several countries later, I define myself a true travel addict. Is during a one-year trip in New Zealand that I have discovered my passion for photography which is what has kept me traveling through many other countries over the past years and what has made me passionate about nature and remote destinations.

Marco Grassi uses Canon EOS 5D Mark III camera. He has 69,500 followers on instagram.

