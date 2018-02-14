Gabe Rodriguez is a talented photographer and traveler who was born and raised in Santa Cruz County and currently lives and works in Monterey Bay, California. Gabe is a CSUMB alumni with a degree in Bachelors of Science. “Since graduation, I began working as the lead designer for the local Newspaper and currently, the Studio Director for a top marketing agency in Monterey County”, he says. His job duties consist of branding, design, photography and strategy. Rodriguez focuses on landscaping, portraiture and urban photography. He uses NIkon 750 & 7200 /nikkor 20mm & 24-70mm & 35mm / Sigma 70-200mm.

