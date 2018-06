Stunning travel landscapes by Josh Packer, a talented photographer, retoucher and adventure based in southeast Idaho, USA. Josh focuses on landscaping, he shoots amazing nature, adventure and travel landscape photography. Packer uses Nikon D750 with Tamron AF 28-75mm lens, and MeFOTO RoadTrip Classic CF Leather tripod. He has almost 70,000 followers on Instagram.



