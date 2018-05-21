The stunning beauty of Namibia’s uninhabitable landscapes by Helin Bereket, talented photographer, visual content creator and traveler currently based in Berlin, Germany. Helin recently visited Namibia to capture long and lonely roads cut through the vastness of the countryside. “Like unexpected hermits, the road signs stood alongside these dusty lanes; immobile, sun-bleached and close-lipped”, she says.

During my 2,5-week road trip of 2500 miles on the co-driver’s seat through this Namibian moonscape, I had muse and time to notice and photograph the scattered road signs along the way.

More info: instagram / facebook / website Sourse: BoredPanda