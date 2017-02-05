National Geographic Kids magazine has released the results of its worldwide children’s photography competition, with spell-binding images taken by kids between the ages of 6-14 from around the world. This year’s winning contest photos were chosen from more than 46,000 entries around the world.

The overall international winner of the competition is 11-year-old Dewi Baggerman from the Netherlands. She won a five-day, four-night trip to Washington, D.C., and a tour of National Geographic headquarters.

