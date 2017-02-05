National Geographic Kids magazine has released the results of its worldwide children’s photography competition, with spell-binding images taken by kids between the ages of 6-14 from around the world. This year’s winning contest photos were chosen from more than 46,000 entries around the world.

The overall international winner of the competition is 11-year-old Dewi Baggerman from the Netherlands. She won a five-day, four-night trip to Washington, D.C., and a tour of National Geographic headquarters.

Asher Flenner, 10, from North London

Asher Flenner, 10, from North London

David Hopkins, 13

David Hopkins, 13

Devananda Hardi, 7, from Indonesia

Devananda Hardi, 7, from Indonesia

Dewi Baggerman, 11, from the Netherlands

Dewi Baggerman, 11, from the Netherlands

Freya Youssef, 12

Freya Youssef, 12

Jennifer Jayne Evans Koumbatis, 10

Jennifer Jayne Evans Koumbatis, 10

Joshua Ritchie, 11

Joshua Ritchie, 11

Kate Anderson, 12, from Idaho

Kate Anderson, 12, from Idaho

Maj Kastelic, 13, from Slovenia

Maj Kastelic, 13, from Slovenia

Megan Davies, 10, from Trefonen in Oswestry

Megan Davies, 10, from Trefonen in Oswestry

Piers Nicklin, 12

Piers Nicklin, 12

Riley Harlan, 12, from the US

Riley Harlan, 12, from the US

Ryan Hughes, 13

Ryan Hughes, 13

Sanya Jain, 12, from India

Sanya Jain, 12, from India

Thomas Grattoni-May, 12

Thomas Grattoni-May, 12

More info: website