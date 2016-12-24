30 shares Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon + What's This?

Alessio Albi is a talented 30-year-old self-taught photographer and artist who lives and works between Roma and Perugia, Italy. Alessio focuses on beauty, fine art and conceptual portrait photography. He uses natural light sources and outdoor settings with his Canon EOS 450D and Nikon D600. “I started taking photos at the age of 24; coming from drawing and painting, my first approach to photography was pretty natural and easy,” he says. Albi received his degree in Medical Biotechnologies and he also works as a nutritionist.

I’m mainly involved in portrait photography, storytelling, advertising and book/cd covers.

More info: instagram / facebook / website