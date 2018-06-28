The winners of the 2018 The Nature Conservancy photo contest have been announced, and they are trully amazing. There are 6 categories in this competition: people and nature, landscape, water, wildlife, cities and nature, and people’s choice. For this year’s contest, a record-breaking 57,489 entries were received from 135 countries. Photo of two wild horses, “Stallions Playing” in Camargue, France taken by Camille Briottet of Lyon, France won the Grand Prize. Other winners received prizes including gift cards and packages from Backcountry, Patagonia, Tom’s of Maine, Lokai, and the grand prize winner received a digital camera package.

“The quality of entries this year is stunning. It was very difficult to select the winner,” said Bill Marr, director of photography for The Nature Conservancy and one of the contest’s judges. “TNC’s Photo Contest is a wonderful intersection for those who love nature and those who love photography. We have wonderful entries from all over the world, from beautiful Western landscapes to squirrels in a backyard in Austria. Photography is a common language for all.”

Grand Prize – Stallions Playing by Camille Briottet

Winners of The Nature Conservancy Photo Contest 2018

People and Nature

Tanner Latham, Bozeman, Montana

Harry Randell, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

George Bufan, Timisoara, Romania

Landscape

Hernando Alonso Rivera Cervantes, Villa de Alvarez, Mexico

Aline Fortuna, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

Paul Zizka, Banff, Alberta, Canada

Water

Jeremy Stevens, Fallsington, Pennsylvania

Jorge André Diehl, Distrito Federal, Brazil

Aristo Risi, Shelharbour, Australia

Wildlife

Roberto Moccini Formiga, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Megan Lorenz, Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada

Florian Ledoux, Brasles, France

Cities and Nature

Kwok Kui Andus Tse, Hong Kong, China

Yonca Ables, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Jesse Yang, Fort Lee, New Jersey

Judges’ Special Recognition

Duncan McNaught, Castle Douglas, United Kingdom

Elyse Butler, Honolulu, Hawaii

Ruben Dario Mejia, Barranquilla, Colombia

