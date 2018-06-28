The winners of the 2018 The Nature Conservancy photo contest have been announced, and they are trully amazing. There are 6 categories in this competition: people and nature, landscape, water, wildlife, cities and nature, and people’s choice. For this year’s contest, a record-breaking 57,489 entries were received from 135 countries. Photo of two wild horses, “Stallions Playing” in Camargue, France taken by Camille Briottet of Lyon, France won the Grand Prize. Other winners received prizes including gift cards and packages from Backcountry, Patagonia, Tom’s of Maine, Lokai, and the grand prize winner received a digital camera package.
“The quality of entries this year is stunning. It was very difficult to select the winner,” said Bill Marr, director of photography for The Nature Conservancy and one of the contest’s judges. “TNC’s Photo Contest is a wonderful intersection for those who love nature and those who love photography. We have wonderful entries from all over the world, from beautiful Western landscapes to squirrels in a backyard in Austria. Photography is a common language for all.”
Grand Prize – Stallions Playing by Camille Briottet
“The power of the animal kingdom.” Photo by Camille Briottet, Lyon, France.
Winners of The Nature Conservancy Photo Contest 2018
People and Nature Tanner Latham, Bozeman, Montana Harry Randell, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe George Bufan, Timisoara, Romania
Landscape Hernando Alonso Rivera Cervantes, Villa de Alvarez, Mexico Aline Fortuna, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil Paul Zizka, Banff, Alberta, Canada
Water Jeremy Stevens, Fallsington, Pennsylvania Jorge André Diehl, Distrito Federal, Brazil Aristo Risi, Shelharbour, Australia
Wildlife Roberto Moccini Formiga, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Megan Lorenz, Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada Florian Ledoux, Brasles, France
Cities and Nature Kwok Kui Andus Tse, Hong Kong, China Yonca Ables, Fort Lauderdale, Florida Jesse Yang, Fort Lee, New Jersey
Judges’ Special Recognition Duncan McNaught, Castle Douglas, United Kingdom Elyse Butler, Honolulu, Hawaii Ruben Dario Mejia, Barranquilla, Colombia
Second Place – The End is Near by Andre Mercier
“This ice could be thousands of years old, and only recently broke off the Vatnajokull Glacier at Jokulsarlon Bay in Iceland, and will soon melt into the sea. Taken July 2017 in Iceland.” Photo by Andre Mercier, Los Angeles, California, USA.
Third Place – Frog Hug by Terra Fondriest
“Down at the mud puddles on our road, we found several young bullfrogs hopping around. Up on our hilltop, wet spots are few and far between, so our mud puddles are home to a constant flow of tadpoles, frogs and toads. My daughter loves all critters, her goal is to create a wildlife rehab center someday. She constantly inspires me with her care towards every living thing.” Photo by Terra Fondriest, Arkansas, USA.
Wildlife – The Hunter (O Cacador) by Roberto Moccini Formiga
“Um grande tubarão branco caça nas águas da Ilha Guadalupe, no México.” (“A large white shark hunts in the waters of Guadalupe Island, Mexico.”) Photo by Roberto Moccini Formiga, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Watching You Watching Me by Megan Lorenz
“Red Fox in Bonavista, Newfoundland in July 2017.” Photo by Megan Lorenz, Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada.
Polar Bear by Florian Ledoux
“The polar bear wandering on pack ice looks at the ice melting. Photo was taken in Nunavut during summer 2017.” Photo by Florian Ledoux, Brasles, France.
Water
Serenity by Jeremy Stevens
“Aldeyjarfoss Waterfall in Iceland, January 2018. The places that are hardest to get to are often the best and most peaceful.” Photo by Jeremy Stevens, Fallsington, Pennsylvania, USA.
Reunião de Jacarés (Meeting of Alligators) by Jorge André Diehl
“Lagoa com muitos jacarés no Pantanal Norte, região de Poconé. O final da tarde deixou a cena com uma cor azulada. Foto de 23/09/2011.” (“Lagoon with many alligators in the Northern Pantanal, Poconé region. Late afternoon left the scene a bluish color. Picture of 23/09/2011.”) Photo by Jorge André Diehl, Distrito Federal, Brazil.
Her Majesty by Aristo Risi
“A plastic bag in its natural habitat, the ocean. Shot in Shellharbour in 2017. Plastic was once worshiped, now it destroys everything we love. Nature connects us all, we have a duty to protect her.” Photo by Aristo Risi, Shellharbour, Australia.
People and Nature
Slender Slots by Tanner Latham
“Squeezing through one of the incredibly narrow slot canyons in Escalante National Monument. Taken on a week long expedition through the deserts of southern Utah.” Photo by Tanner Latham, Bozeman, Montana, USA.
Waterfall Wonders by Harry Randell
“Victoria Falls is the seventh wonder of the world. Carved into the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia, what better place for two nationalities to meet, and be awed by the never ending thunder of the water 100 meters below. December 2016.” Photo by Harry Randell, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
Vama Veche Sunrise by George Bufan
“Sunrise in Vama Veche, Romania.” Photo by George Bufan, Timisoara, Romania.
Landscape
Namibian Curves by Paul Zizka
“We were on our Chronicles of Namibia workshop, wrapping up a wonderful evening of shooting in the Sossusvlei area. On the drive back to camp, this most simple composition caught my eye. I couldn’t resist and stopped the group to get this shot. Sossusvlei, Namibia. 17/11/17.” Photo by Paul Zizka, Banff, Alberta, Canada.
Floating in the Dead Sea by Aline Fortuna
“One of the most unique experiences of the world in the lowest point on earth. We belong to nature and not the reverse. Without the nature we do not live, but without us it lives.” Photo by Aline Fortuna, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.
Energía Pura y Fuego (Pure Energy and Fire) by Hernando Alonso Rivera Cervantes
“Volcán de Colima en erupción durante la noche mostrando su fuerza, fue tomada en la Yerbabuena, Comala, Colima. Las erupciones volcánicas en pequeñas cantidades ayudan a reducir el calentamiento global.” (“Colima volcano erupting during the night showing its strength, was taken in the Yerbabuena, Comala, Colima. Volcanic eruptions in small quantities help reduce global warming.”) Photo by Hernando Alonso Rivera Cervantes, Villa de Alvarez, Mexico.
Cities and Nature
My Home My City by Kwok Kui Andus Tse
“Lion Rock is a symbol of Hong Kong, including me, many Hong Kong people are also growing under the mountain, it also represents the spirit of Hong Kong people. Photo time: 2018-1-14. Photo at: Tai Mo Shan.” Photo by Kwok Kui Andus Tse, Wong Tai Sin, Hong Kong, China.
Autumn in The Big Apple by Yonca Ables
“World Trade Center, New York. November 2017.” Photo by Yonca Ables, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.
Reclamation by Jesse Yang
“The eeriness of exploring this ghost town in United Arab Emirates went away after an hour or so of exploring. But, I still felt uneasy about entering some of these ‘homes.’ It felt like I was trespassing, so I tried being oddly respectful. The Arabian Desert obviously didn’t feel the same way, reminding me that nature will always reclaim what we abandon.” Photo by Jesse Yang, Fort Lee, New Jersey, USA.
Judges’ Special Recognition
Welcome to My Humble Abode by Duncan McNaught
“A tiny fungi gnat sheltering inside the canopy of a toadstool, South Scotland 2017.” Photo by Duncan McNaught, Castle Douglas, United Kingdom.
Lava Explosion by Elyse Butler
“On the Kīlauea Lava Flow in Kalapana, lava hits the ocean creating an explosion of molten basalt rocks and acidic steam plumes skyward. When hot lava vaporizes cool sea water it blasts lava rock fragments every direction and creates a billowing cloud of laze ‘lava haze’ made up of a mixture of acidic seawater steam, hydrochloric acid, and tiny shards of volcanic glass.” Photo by Elyse Butler, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA.
La Pacha Mama by Ruben Dario Mejia
“Una modelo sosteniendo las nervaduras de una hoja seca. Juan de Acosta, Atlántico Enero 08 2017. La Naturaleza es una Madre generosa.” (“A model holding the ribs of a dry leaf. Juan de Acosta, Atlantic, January 08 2017. Nature is a generous mother.”) Photo by Ruben Dario Mejia, Barranquilla, Colombia.