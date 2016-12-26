LolLol AngryAngry OMGOMG GeekyGeeky ScaryScary WTFWTF WinWin LoveLove
Landscape Photography

Amazing Nature Landscapes by Andy Lee

Andy Lee is a talented landscape photographer, filmmaker, creative director and painter from Cwmbran, who currently based in Stackpole, Pembrokeshire, United Kingdom. Andy shoots incredible travel landscapes. “I’ve been taking pictures most of my life, but started it a little more obsessively about ten years ago when I was filming a documentary for a charity in Ethiopia,” he says. “I had an old Hasselblad film camera with me and between scenes I started to photograph everything around me. From that moment on I was hooked.”

I love portraiture, though more recently I have started to enjoy photographing landscape. Combining the two is something I hope to develop even more.

Andy Lee shoots 5×4 film, medium format, digital and infrared.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

Image