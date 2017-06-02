Jesse Morrison is a talented 20-year-old self-taught photographer, adventurer, writer and student currently based out of beautiful San Luis Obispo, California. Jesse focuses on landscaping, he shoots amazing astrophotography, seascapes, nightscapes and nature photography. Morrison uses Nikon D610 with Nikkor 16-35 f/4 lens. “When I’m not shooting, studying, or working with my creative team, you can find me hiking through the beautiful central coast countryside or hammocking at some of our fantastic beaches with my awesome girlfriend Jessica”, he explaines.

I am currently studying Industrial Technology at Cal Poly, and strive to blend my creative and professional life through managing Cal Poly’s photography association, and working with the college and community on various photography and videography related projects.

More info: instagram / facebook / website