Juuso Hämäläinen is a talented 22-year-old photographer and visual artist currently based in Tampere, Finland. He finds nature a relaxing, magical and healing place and loves spending time there. Through his photos he shares the feelings he experiences in the nature and thus wants to inspire people to spend more time there. Juuso uses Canon Eos 550D and Canon Eos 70D cameras with Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6, Canon EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6, Sigma AF 10mm f/2.8 and Canon 50mm f/1.8 lens.

