Michael Shainblum (previously featured) is a gifted photographer and filmmaker currently based in San Francisco, California, USA. Michael focuses on landscaping, he shoots amazing aerial, cityscape, travel and nature landscape photography. “Ever since I was a little kid all I have wanted to do was create. Whether that be building lego towers or doodling comic strips,” he says. Michael Shainblum uses Canon 5D Mark ii, Canon T2i and Canon 40D cameras.

My work consists of Fine Art Landscape Photography, Aerial Photography, Aerial Filmmaking, Travel/ Adventure Photography and Commercial Timelapse Photography. I have worked with clients like Nike, Samsung, Verizon, Disney, BMW, Google and many more.

