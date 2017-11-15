Romain Mattei is a 29-years-old French engineer and self-taught photographer currently based in Barcelona, Spain. Romain focuses on raising awareness about environment-related issues, he shoots amazing nature and travel landscapes. “I really enjoy travelling and capture how amazing is our world”, he says. Mattei uses Canon 5D Mark II with EF 24-105 f/4 L IS, EF 50mm f/1.8, EF 70-200 L f/2.8 and EF 100mm Macro f/2.8 lens.

