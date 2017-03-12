Ross Schram von Haupt is a talented landscape photographer currently based in Bellingham, WA, who primarily shoots throughout the Pacific Northwest. “I was born and raised in Washington and until I picked up the camera I mostly took nature for granted, especially how lucky we are to live in PNW,” he says. Ross uses Nikon D610 camera with Nikon 16-35mm f/4 (used 90%+ of the time), Rokinon 14mm f2.8 (astro), Nikon 70-300 f/4-5.6 and Nikon 50mm f/1.8 lens. “I am always trying to find the perfect conditions for a shot where the light, time of year, weather, etc. all come together.”

Landscape photography has a lot of other perks as well – for example you are basically spending as much time as you can in these gorgeous, amazing locations. I love spending countless hours researching new areas to explore and the excitement of arriving and running around scouting out the area to find compositions. I am also very lucky to usually be accompanied with my overly patient girlfriend (Taryn) and from time to time my wonderful Mother (Mom) and her BF (James) the total badass – he has business cards to prove it!

More info: instagram / facebook / website