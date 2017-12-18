David Everly is a multi-disciplinary photographer, designer and art director currently based in based in Brooklyn, New York. David shoots a lot of portraiture and street photography. “From studio portraits to editorial storytelling, my role as a photographer has always been to capture authentic moments that define a message, moment and movement”, he says.

Throughout my career as a visual designer and art director, photography has grown from a hobby into a definitive role in my day-to-day life. Today, it’s not uncommon to find me with my camera in hand documenting personal stories and events unfolding around me. I love the challenge of capturing those fleeting moments and working to capture that perfect pose or idea that brings forward the underlying message.

More info: instagram / website