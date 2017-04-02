Vibrant Street Photographs of New York City by Henry Kornaros
Henry Kornaros is a talented 17-year-old self-taught photographer and filmmaker from Vermont who currently based in New York City. “I enjoy taking photographs and creating films that deliver some sort of emotion or mood to the viewer,” he says. Henry shoots amazing urban, landscape, cityscape and architecture photography.
To me, traveling and finding new experiences is important while maintaining an incredible passion for what I do.
More info: instagram / website