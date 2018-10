Stunning street portraits by Jongwoo Kim, a talented photographer, traveler, and street explorer currently based in Seoul, South Korea. Jongwoo focuses on travel street and urban photography. He recently visited New York and shared some amazing street photography. Kim uses Sony a7 III Alpha camera and ZEISS Batis 85mm f/1.8 Lens. He has over 13,600 followers on Instagram and counting.



