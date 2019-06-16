Spectacular street shots by Paola Franqui (previously featured), a multi-talented photographer, filmmaker, traveler, and storyteller from Puerto Rica who currently lives outside of New York City. Paola received her BA in Criminal Justice from Rutgers University. She specializes in street photography. She explores the streets of New York to capture fantastic urban scenes. Franqui has more than 200K followers on Instagram.



