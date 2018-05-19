Gorgeous travel and nature landscapes by Daniel Murray, talented photographer, retoucher and adventurer currently based in Christchurch, New Zealand. Daniel focuses on landscaping and adventuring, he travels accross New Zealand to capture stunning and epic nature landscapes. “For as long as I can remember I’ve been in love with wild places and beautiful scenery”, Murray explaines. “Capturing and sharing the beauty of the world constantly motivates and inspires me.”

I’m based near Christchurch, New Zealand. I love this country; living here is a true privilege. Although there are many beautiful places in the world, there’s something very special about this place. We have almost every type of landscape you could possibly imagine, all tucked into an area encompassing less than 0.2% of the planet’s land mass. As an example, within a 200 km radius (as the crow flies) of where I live I can visit an ocean (Pacific) and a sea (Tasman), stand under glaciated mountains climbing nearly 4 km high, and walk through luxuriant forest with an average annual rainfall of 11.5 metres (not a typo). And I live in an area which is just above sea level, completely flat for miles in all directions, and receives just enough annual rainfall to avoid desert classification!

Daniel Murray uses Nikon D810 DSLR camera with Nikon 70-200mm f/4G ED VR Nikkor Zoom”>, Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 16-35mm f/4G ED VR and Nikon AF-S FX NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8G ED Zoom lens. He has over 36.300 followers on Instagram and counting.



