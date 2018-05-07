Amazing nature landscapes by Laurie Winter, talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and adventurer currently based in Wellington, New Zealand. Laurie focuses on landscaping, particularly lakes, mountains and NZ bush. She captures beautiful images of the stunning scenery found all over New Zealand. Winter uses Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II 4K Mirrorless Camera.

I love mountains, lakes, the coast and New Zealand’s bush, and I have a bit of a penchant for reflection shots. I enjoy creating images from my interpretation of what I see in front of me. In particular I enjoy the long exposure genre, and am also not afraid to shoot in the middle of the day, as well as at dawn and dusk. Sunrise and sunset are my favourite times of the day for photography.

Laurie Winter has over 54,300 followers on Instagram and counting.

