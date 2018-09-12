Wonderful Australian landscapes by James Blakeney, a talented self-taught photographer, and retoucher based in Moruya, Australia. James focuses on landscaping and travel photography. He shoots outstanding landscapes of Australia.

My name is James Blakeney. I have grown up in the wonderful small coastal town of Moruya. My shared passions are photography, surfing & travel. I have been extremely fortunate to be able to combine all three. Of all the countries, places and sights I’ve photographed the South Coast still draws me back for it’s amazing natural beauty. I never tire of the stunning seascapes and rural landscape opportunities I have here at home.

