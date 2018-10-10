Spectacular long exposure landscapes by Rachel Stewart, a gifted photographer, and adventurer based in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. Rach focuses mainly on landscaping and nature photography. She travels across New Zealand to capture the most spectacular and remote places. Stewart shoots a lot of mountains, coastal, and nature photography. “I am inspired by landscapes, and love to travel to new places, exploring the unknown and finding the all-important elements that connect humans with nature”, she says. Rachel has over 228,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

My passion to be with nature along with a love of art, adventure and exploring is what I think characterizes my photography and forever fuels me to seek out and find the beauty created by the natural world.

My use of long exposure photography in my images is a style I love and perhaps signifies my content as being my own. It is a method of photography I was intrigued by right from the beginning, and always keeps me trying to perfect my art.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website