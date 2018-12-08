Spectacular polar landscapes by Nick Cobbing, a talented photographer, filmmaker, photojournalist, and adventurer from England who currently based in Stockholm, Sweden. Nick focuses on polar, wild places and science photography. As well as contributing to National Geographic Magazine he has worked with Geo (Germany), The Sunday Times and the BBC. His work has been exhibited and screened worldwide in galleries and at festivals, as well as to policymakers at the U.S. Congress and the Stockholm Parliament. He’s worked as a photo guide in Antarctica over five seasons. Cobbing has over 60,200 followers on Instagram and counting.



