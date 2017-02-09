Andre Brandt is a Finish Carpenter by trade and also a hobby photographer currently lives and works in The Pas, Manitoba, Canada. Andre shoots mainly landscapes and night-sky including the Aurora Borealis and the Milky Way. “In my pictures I like to bring an element of realness and mix it with some creativity to evoke some emotion from you, my audience,” he says.

Capturing the Aurora Borealis is by far my favourite subject when it comes to photography, theres nothing like standing under a sky full of Northern Lights dancing all around you!

More info: instagram / facebook / website