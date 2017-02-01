Night Project: Colorful and Cinematic Night Photography by Marilyn Mugot
Marilyn Mugot is a talented French artist, grapchic designer and photographer who hails from the Paris suburbs where she began drawing at an early age. For her latest “Night Project”, Marilyn traveled throughout China and a variety of other countries to capture colorful night lights with long exposure.
At night, I feel like I have to guess where the magic is hiding, It’s very intense, like a quest.
