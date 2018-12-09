Striking night scenes in Shanghai by Florian Mueller (previously featured), an internationally renowned photographer, journalist, and artist from Cologne, Germany. Florian captures the street scene of Shanghai at night with this series that focuses on tiny storefronts and kiosks selling a variety of things. Through “Nightshift”, Muller manages to give an almost intimate glimpse into what happens when the streets of one of the world’s most cosmopolitan cities get covered by dark.

In Shanghai, just around the corner of the fancy shops and bling-bling areas, life takes place on the street. When it is too warm and humid, people live, sleep, play and sell their stuff or just chill.

More info: Facebook / Website