Nikola Miljkovic is 17 years old student and digital artist. He comes from Nis, Serbia. He started first as graphic designer in early august 2010. Nikola is a student at High School of Trading in Nis and this is his last year until graduation. When he doesn’t work as graphic desginer, he like to making surreal photo manipulations, because he can put his emotions and feelings in his artworks.