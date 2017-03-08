Simona Buratti is a talented 42-year-old self-taught photographer and filmmaker from Italy, who currently lives and works in Reykjavik, Iceland with her boyfriend, Arnar Kristjansson, 37. Simona and Arnar aka Beyond The Lands, spend their time together by camping out in the Icelandic landscapes, capturing the Northern Lights, mountains and incredible nature’s beauty.

We don’t like to tell something about ourselves. We’d rather let our work speak.

More info: Simona Buratti / Arnar Kristjansson / website