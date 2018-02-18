Photogrist community Create a post
Norway and Iceland From Above: Drone Photography by Elmoon Iraola

Elmoon Iraola is a talented 25-year-old self-taught photographer, adventurer and drone pilot who was born in Kirkenes, Norway and currently lives and works in Oslo. Elmoon receives his bachelor’s degree in Social Work. Iraola focuses on traveling and landscaping he shoots stunning nature, urban and aerial photography. “I find the combination of photography and traveling to be perfect”, he explaines. The minimalism in Elmoon’s images is outstanding.

I have a passion for photography that only has grown stronger by the time. I started learning about it autumn 2016, and I have since then been addicted to learning more. So when I’m not studying I try to travel as much as possible and explore new places with different cultures.

