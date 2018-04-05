Stunning adventure photos by Stef Kocyla, talented photographer, blogger and traveler from Pérenchies, France. Stef focuses on landscaping and traveling, he shoots gorgeous nature, outdoor and lifestyle photography. Kocyla recently visited Norway, and shared some amazing photos from his road trip to the beautiful country.

A 10 000 km road-trip took us to the Lofoten islands in Northern Norway. We drove through Northern Europe to reach the Polar Circle.

More info: instagram / facebook / website