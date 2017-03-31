Jeanette Hägglund is an professional photographer and artist currently based in Stockholm, Sweden. Jeanette focuses on architecture, she shoots amazing geometrical compositions, clean surfaces and surreal colors simulate a journey to another planet. Hägglund has an incredible eye for composition, angles and lines, creating minimalist and abstract images.

“Not a Number” came to my mind when i arrived to Seoul in april 2016. The original intention was to capture the contemporary white architecture, but some factors i was not controlling forced me to change my focus. Residential areas caught my attention. The brightness, fresh and strong vibrant colors of the areas as well as the nature is captured in my minimalistic way.

More info: instagram / website