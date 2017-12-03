Elsa Bleda is a talented French photographer, art director and visual artist currently based in Johannesburg, South Africa. Bleda’s nightscapes clearly reflect her passion for Asian cinema and neon lighting. And for her latest series, she’s treating us to a tour of Nottingham’s neon alleyways.

Read also “Cinematic and Dystopian Nightscapes by Elsa Bleda” and “Istanbul at Night: Neon Colors, Foggy and Cinematic Nightscapes by Elsa Bleda“.

More info: instagram / facebook