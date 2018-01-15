Stunning Urban Instagrams of New York City by Mike Poggioli

Mike Poggioli is a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and explorer currently based between Cincinnati, Chicago and New York City. Mike focuses on urban, he shoots also creative architecture, portrait and street photography. “I’ve always loved capturing vivid colors against deep, bluish darks. Whether it’s in the city or out in nature, my presets bring these qualities out of the image to make it a bit moody, with dimly-lit look, but also with pops of color”, he says.

I’m currently a graduate student in Cincinnati with a passion for photography! I grew up just outside of New York City and lived in Chicago for a few years before moving to Cincinnati. I attribute my love for cityscapes and urban photography to having lived in these amazing cities. I like to balance this urban interes with nature landscapes and close ups, too!

