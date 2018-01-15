Photogrist community Create a post
Create a post

Photogrist Photography Magazine

Trending
Urban Photography

Stunning Urban Instagrams of New York City by Mike Poggioli

Stunning Urban Instagrams of New York City by Mike Poggioli

Mike Poggioli is a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and explorer currently based between Cincinnati, Chicago and New York City. Mike focuses on urban, he shoots also creative architecture, portrait and street photography. “I’ve always loved capturing vivid colors against deep, bluish darks. Whether it’s in the city or out in nature, my presets bring these qualities out of the image to make it a bit moody, with dimly-lit look, but also with pops of color”, he says.

I’m currently a graduate student in Cincinnati with a passion for photography! I grew up just outside of New York City and lived in Chicago for a few years before moving to Cincinnati. I attribute my love for cityscapes and urban photography to having lived in these amazing cities. I like to balance this urban interes with nature landscapes and close ups, too!

More info: instagram / facebook / website

What's Your Reaction?

Angry Angry
0
Angry
Cute Cute
0
Cute
Fail Fail
0
Fail
Geeky Geeky
0
Geeky
Lol Lol
0
Lol
Love Love
1
Love
OMG OMG
0
OMG
Win Win
0
Win
WTF WTF
0
WTF
hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fun fun
0
fun
Scary Scary
0
Scary

You may also like

More From: Urban Photography

DON'T MISS

log in

Forgot password?
Captcha!
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in
X
Disconnected: Dizzying Urban Landscapes by Christian Delfino…Urban PhotographyChristian Delfino is a talented photographer and filmmaker who was born in Sarasota, Florida and currently lives and works in Brooklyn, New York. Chri…

Stunning Urban Instagrams of New York City by Mike Poggioli

 
Choose A Format
Story
Formatted Text with Embeds and Visuals
List
The Classic Internet Listicles
Open List
Submit your own item and vote up for the best submission
Ranked List
Upvote or downvote to decide the best list item
Video
Youtube, Vimeo or Vine Embeds